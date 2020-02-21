Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra welcome baby girl via surrogacy

Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

On work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma". The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's "Hungama 2"alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.