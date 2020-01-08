Shilpa Shetty Kundra commences shooting for comeback movie 'Hungama 2'

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday kick-started the shoot for her upcoming comedy-drama 'Hungama 2' and shared a video with fans to show how excited she is for the new venture.

The 44-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and shared an exciting video. She captioned the post as, "New beginnings: Hungama 2 | Day 1. Thrilled to be working with one of my favourite directors, #Priyadarshan Sir for the first time, while going back to where it all began @venusmovies @jainrtn." "Happy, nervous, excited, anxious, humbled, and blessed - feeling a gamut of emotions right now! Need your love and support as I start this new journey today #newyear #newbeginnings #newmovie #excited #blessed #lookingforward #backtowork #love #gratitude," she concluded.