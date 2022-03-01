Shilpa Shetty Kundra announces next film 'Sukhee', shares first look poster

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is on a roll this year. After announcing her radio show 'Shape Of You,' the actress has unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film, 'Sukhee'.

Starring in and as Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing in the photo.

In the poster, Shilpa can be seen holding various household items in her hands. It also gives us a glimpse of the actress' character in the film.

While sharing the exciting news, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms!"

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, 'Sukhee' is directed by Sonal Joshi.

Headlining the entire project on her shoulder alone, Shilpa Shetty will be essaying a never-seen-before character in the film.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 06:43 PM IST