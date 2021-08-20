Shilpa Shetty gets teary-eyed on the sets of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ after receiving a warm welcome

Advertisement

Days after Shilpa Shetty took a leave from her professional commitments following husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, the actress has finally resumed work as one of the judges on dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’.

As Shilpa returned after a three-week hiatus, she received a warm welcome by her co-judges Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, which reportedly made her emotional on the sets.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Shilpa got teary-eyed and the entire team consoled her.

This weekend's episodes will showcase through dance the tales of the 'Amar Chitra Katha' educational comic books.

The lives of Draupadi, Prithviraj Chauhan, Rani Lakshmibai and Savitribai Phule will be presented to the accompaniment of songs by the 'Indian Idol Season 12' Top Six: winner Pawandeep Rajan, runners-up Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya. The shows promise to be the best amalgamation of storytelling, dance and music.

One of the highlights of the shows is Geeta Kapur tying a rakhi on the wrist of comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who hosts the reality show in the character of 'TRP Mama'.

Besides that, Shilpa performed 'kanjak pooja' for contestant Arshiya after her dance act on Vaishno Devi.

Shilpa said, "I am very spiritual and a devoted Devi bhakt. I have had the opportunity to visit the Vaishno Devi temple once and the experience was very inspiring."

'Super Dancer - Chapter 4' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Kundra is currently in jail after being arrested in July in another case related to production and distribution of pornographic clips on some mobile apps.

On the other hand, there is more trouble brewing for Shilpa Shetty as she and her mother Sunanda Shetty has been named in an alleged case of fraud in Uttar Pradesh.

It is alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother took crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness centre, but the promise was not fulfilled.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:41 AM IST