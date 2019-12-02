Shilpa Shetty enjoys her Sunday binge with Makkhan Malai on sets of 'Nikamma'

Lucknow: Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge is something her fans wait the entire week to watch. On Sunday afternoon, the actress posted a video on her Instagram where she is seen tasting some delectable Makkhan malai and mouthwatering jalebis in Lucknow.

"Sunday Binge the Nawabi way.. Shooting in Lucknow hence decided to try the famous #makkhanmalai, it's so light and airy not too sweet or heavy at all and what a lethal combination with hot crispy #jalebi. In #foodcoma now! #sundaybinge #today #Yoga #tomorrow #lucknowdiaries #shootlife #bingeday #guiltfree #foodporn #dessert #famous #happiness #foodie #sweettooth," Shilpa captioned the video