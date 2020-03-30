Shilpa Shetty donates Rs 21 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi: After Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday said that she has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakhs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund.

The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement and also urged people to do their bit in the fight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let's do our bit.@TheRajKundra& I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund," she tweeted.