Shilpa Shetty brutally trolled for confusing 'Republic' with 'Freedom' in R-Day post

New Delhi [India]: Bollywood actor and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently got trolled by netizens after she made a goof-up, confusing the word 'Gantantra' (republic) with 'Swatantra' (freedom).

On the 72nd Republic Day of India, the 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to extend warm wishes to her fans and followers. The tweet, in which she used the word 'swatantra', instead of 'gantantra' (republic), went viral in no time.