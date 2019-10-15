Shilpa Shetty and Kareena Kapoor are made of 'sarcasm, sunshine and a killer jawline'

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a stunning photograph of herself along with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and said that some girls are made of "Sarcasm, sunshine and a killer jawline".

Shilpa took to Instagram on Monday to post the photograph. In the image, the two gorgeous actresses are seen smiling at the camera.

"Not all girls are made of sugar, spice and everything nice... some girls are made of sarcasm, sunshine and a killer jawline! @therealkareenakapoor #Girlpower #candid #conversation #friends #girlboss #chat #stayhappy #funtimes #goodvibes #gratitude #positivevibes #blessed."