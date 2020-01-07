Shikara Trailer: Story of Kashmiri Pandits unfolds 30 years later

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film ‘Shikara’ is described as 'A love letter from Kashmir' and it looks like the filmmaker will be treating his fans with yet another fresh storytelling of the tales from the valley where the filmmaker finds his roots.

The filmmaker recently celebrated 30 years of Parinda by sharing videos and clips from his iconic film which became an iconic milestone for one and all. With Shikara, Vidhu is all set to bring to the audience yet another stellar piece of film-making where he will be bringing together a story based on the stories from Jammu and Kashmir.

With the interest and excitement of the audience at its peak over the recent announcement of the advanced release, Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir, a film by Vidhu Vinod Chopra will be hitting the theatre screens on 7th February 2020 now.

Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

Watch the trailer here: