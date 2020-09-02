Shibani Dandekar pens down a note defending Rhea Chakraborty, asks 'what was her crime'

Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend also apologized to Rhea for not standing by her in her ordeal and called her a pillar of strength and resilient. She wrote, "My Rhea, you are a pillar of strength, so resilient. I have so much love and respect for you, for the human being you are and for fighting this till the end, knowing that have the truth on your side... I’m sorry you had to go through this.. I’m sorry that we weren’t better.."

"I’m sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you, weren’t there for you when you needed them the most. I’m sorry that the best thing you did in your life (looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life...I’m so sorry.. I’m with you always. #JusticeforRhea," she added.

This comes a day after Vidya's contention in response to Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu's tweet about Rhea on Monday.

Lakshmi had tweeted seeking justice for both Sushant and Rhea. She had added that she would want colleagues to stand up for her if she ever faced the situation that Rhea was currently going through. In the note, Lakshmi also said that "media trials" had made a "monster out of a girl". Her post was re-tweeted by actress Taapsee Pannu, who agreed with her.

In response, Vidya wrote: "God bless you, Lakshmi Manchu for saying this out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus."

"In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn't it supposed to be 'innocent until proven guilty', or is it now 'guilty until proven innocent'!? Let's show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course," Vidya added.