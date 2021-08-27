e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

84-day gap for Covishield dose being reconsidered again, say government sources
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 08:33 AM IST

Shibani Dandekar gets BF Farhan Akhtar's name tattooed on her neck

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.
Asian News International
Advertisement

Mumbai: On the occasion of her birthday, actor Shibani Dandekar got a tattoo of her boyfriend and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's name on her neck.

Taking to Instagram Story, she posted an image flaunting her new ink.

"Inked by the best," she wrote alongside the photograph.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

On February 21, 2021, the couple had taken to their respective social media platforms to celebrate three years of their togetherness. The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' star shared a photo, wherein he is seen kissing Shibani.

"1095 @shibanidandekar happy 3," he had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan recently announced his next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. On the other hand, Shibani was last seen in the second season of 'Four More Shots Please!'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'The topic hasn't come up yet': Shibani Dandekar on her marriage plans with beau Farhan Akhtar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 08:33 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal