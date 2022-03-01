Shibani Dandekar drops 'Mrs Akhtar' from her bio days after wedding

Shibani Dandekar, who married Farhan Akhtar on February 19, dropped 'Mrs Akhtar' from her Instagram bio, days after adding it.

On February 23, Shibani changed her name on social media to 'Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar'. Not just that, but she also added 'Mrs Akhtar' to her bio, along with 'Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer'.

However, on Tuesday, 'Mrs Akhtar' went missing from her bio. The actress hasn't commented yet as to why she decided to remove Farhans's surname from her bio.

Farhan and Shibani got married in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on February 19. The wedding consisted of only their family members and close friends, including Rhea Chakraborty and Hrithik Roshan.

The couple then had a civil wedding on February 21 in Mumbai.

Later, they threw a lavish party in the city which was attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Tara Sutaria, among others.

Post their wedding, Shibani even got their wedding date tattooed on her forearm. She already has Farhan's name inked on her neck.

Son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage and share two daughters- Shakya and Akira.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 02:19 PM IST