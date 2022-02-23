Shibani Dandekar changes her name on social media after marriage to Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood star and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Saturday got married to actor-host Shibani Dandekar in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends in Khandala.

Days after their ceremonies wrapped up and they returned to Mumbai, Shibani’s Instagram profile now reads, Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. Her bio also mentions "Mrs Akhtar."

The duo tied the knot at a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station close to Mumbai, after dating each other for more than four years.

Although there was no official confirmation from the couple, the social media has been flooded with images from the wedding ceremony.

Frahan, 48, sported a black tuxedo with matching bow while 41-year-old Dandekar wore an off-shoulder red gown-teamed with a veil of the same colour.

According to reports, the duo exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony where close friends and family of the couple were present.

The wedding was attended by Farhan and Dandekar's friends from the industry, including actors Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Farah Khan, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, and music composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa among others.

They also made their first public appearance as a married couple on Monday. The two struck poses for shutterbugs present outside Shibani's residence. Not just that, they also distributed sweets to the paparazzi along with their staff.

Farhan, son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani.

The duo, who divorced each other after 16 years of marriage, have two daughters- Shakya and Akira.

Dandekar has featured on series like "Four More Shots Please" and "Hostages".

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:12 AM IST