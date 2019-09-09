Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra’s commendable efforts to keep Kargil clean as he shoots there

In a recent interview with a daily, Sidharth revealed that it was mandatory for the team to clean up whatever littering had been caused during the course of the shooting. The team is presently shooting in the interiors of Kargil, and communication to and from the spot results in some usual wastage. The cast and the crew have been also provided with metallic water bottles in order to avoid pollution caused by used plastic bottles.
About a week back, we also heard that the sets of Varun Dhawan‘s Coolie No. 1 went plastic-free as well, and the team was given non-plastic sippers.
Here’s hoping many more to follow suit!