Shershaah: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra offer glimpse of their on-screen chemistry

One of the most anticipated Bollywood on-screen pairings, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, on Sunday, shared the first glimpse of their refreshing and crackling chemistry with a new poster of their film 'Shershaah'.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Sidharth wrote in the caption, "The best kind of promises are the ones that are kept, throughout time. This was, is and always will be one such #ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August!"

'Shershash' is a true story of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra who died during the war in 1999.

Set in the 90s, the film offers an insight into the age of innocent romance, showcasing the chemistry between the leading pair.