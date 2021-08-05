'Shershaah' director says Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 'romancing off-screen' didn't matter

'Shershaah' director Vishnuvardhan in an interview said that actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra 'romancing' off-screen didn't matter to him while they were filming the war drama.

Kiara and Sidharth, who will soon be seen sharing screen space for the first time in their much-anticipated film 'Shershaah', have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their budding romance.

Filmmaker Vishuvardhan was recently asked about the same and he said that it didn't matter at all because for him, it is just about the characters --Captain Vikran Batra and Dimple Cheena.

"They were playing the characters. For me, it didn't matter – just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film," he told BollywoodLife.

The director added that what mattered to him was how they looked on-screen. He said that it was their 'fresh' pairing that worked well for 'Shershaah' because "they're very close to the characters."