Sherlyn Chopra obscene videos case: Woman booked for directing nude videos granted bail

A sessions court last week granted bail to a woman booked by the Nodal Cyber Police Station for directing an obscene video of actor and model Sherlyn Chopra at a five-star hotel and booking a room in it for the purpose.

The court considered the observations of the Bombay High Court with regard to Section 67-A of the Information Technology Act in which it had defined the term ‘explicit’ in ‘sexually explicit’ as ‘clear and detailed’ and one when sexual activity is graphically represented. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjashree J. Gharat said that in view of the observations made, there is no video to attract the provision of the Act. The court also considered the nature of the offence and the pandemic situation while deciding in her favour.