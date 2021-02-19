Sherlyn Chopra obscene videos case: Actress moves Bombay HC seeking pre-arrest bail

Bollywood actress and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sherlyn Chopra was recently charged with obscenity for allegedly uploading ‘adult content’ videos online.

Chopra approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the Mumbai Police’s Cyber Cell lodged an FIR.

This comes after her anticipatory bail was earlier rejected by a Sessions court.

In her statement, the 37-year-old said, “It is highly incompetent to expect a self-made woman to produce adult content for a select group of international subscribers and then publish the same content on free porn websites and other portals so as to make it easily and freely available for mass viewing.”

Chopra further countered that the freely available porn site mentioned in the FIR is a pirated one, whereas she is someone who provides content to the original platform, which isn’t free.

She also took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of an impersonator who posts her content misleading the online traffic.

Meanwhile Chopra's Instagram account has been blocked.