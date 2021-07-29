Sherlyn Chopra claims Raj Kundra sexually assaulted her in 2019, said his relationship with Shilpa Shetty was 'complicated'

Model-actress Sherlyn Chopra, who was allegedly the first person to give statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in the porn films case, recently made some shocking allegations against Raj Kundra.

Sherlyn Chopra has accused actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra of sexually assaulting her in 2019.

According to a report by Etimes, Kundra allegedly showed up at Chopra's home unannounced on March 27, 2019, after an alleged argument the two had over a proposal they had discussed. Sherlyn alleged that Raj started kissing her without her consent. The model claimed that she told the businessman that she did not want to get involved with a 'married man' or mix personal life and business. To this, Kundra allegedly said that his relationship with his wife Shilpa Shetty is 'complicated' and he's often 'stressed' at home.