Sher Aaya Sher: Siddhant Chaturvedi responds to fan who threatened to kill him for romancing Deepika Padukone

The 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi has become a millennial icon with his sarcastic and witty dig at Ananya Pandey's take on nepotism. And now, Siddhant aka MC Sher is shutting down a troll again with his wit.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been in the news for his savage comeback at a chat show. Ananya and Siddhant attended Rajeev Masand's chat show, where the former was seen trying to define struggle and nepotism. "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle," she said.

Pat came the reply by Siddhant: "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai. " Sidhant's comment became the internet's favourite meme material.

The 'Inside Edge 2' actor is back at it again! Making his place in the film industry with just one role, Siddhant has bagged a project with none other than the leading Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. According to reports, the actors will team up for an intense romantic drama.

A social media user seemed really disappointed by the news and threatened Sher saying, "Bhai mai tera khoon kar dunga ab. Tujhe Deepika ko romance karne ka moka mil gaya. (I will murder you now. You have the opportunity to romance Deepika)."

Siddhant, as always had the perfect comeback and wrote, "Theek hai, kya karu yaar? Ek baar kar lenge romance, fir khoon kar dena mera tu hi. Uske baad mai aise hi mar jaunga romance karte unko (What can I do? Let me romance her once, then you can kill me. As it is, I'll die while I'm romancing her)."

Doesn't this remind you of the scene from 'Gully Boy' where MC Sher shuts a troll down by performing 'Aaya Sher'? Well, Siddhant has yet again proved, he is MC Sher in real life.