Shekhar Suman warns against 'rumours being floated by pharma companies' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Shekhar Suman on Thursday warned netizens against relying on random forwarded messages on WhatsApp. The actor also alleged that pharma companies are floating rumours for their vested interest.

"Let's not play Doctor-Doctor at home. Follow only your physician or any reputed doctor. Don't just follow anything floating on watsapp. Sieve thru it. confirm, reconfirm. There r all kinds of rumours being floated by pharma companies for their own vested interest," Suman tweeted on Thursday.