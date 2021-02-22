Shekhar Suman lambasts news channel for falsely reporting that his son Adhyayan has committed suicide, to take legal action

Shekhar Suman on Sunday publicly called out a leading news channel for a report claiming that his son Adhyayan had died by suicide.
In a series of tweets, Shekhar Suman slammed the channel and requested Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar to take a strict action against the channel 'for such an irresponsible and reprehensible act.'
"Yesterday @ZeeNews acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me, my wife and my family members. My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide. Adhyayan was in Delhi," he wrote.
"While I'm taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprehensible act.The media ought to be more responsible and not jeopardize ppl's lives and destroy them for their own vested interest. i request ev one to tweet and ban @ZeeNews," he added in a separate tweet.
In a subsequent tweet, Suman said that his family is 'aghast and have still not come out of the shock.'
The veteran actor and singer, on Monday, turned down the channel's apology and tweeted, "Some random apology by one of @ZeeNews regular journalists is not accepatable for such an unpardonable act.The bosses shld have some shame and own up to their faux-pas which is deplorable.Imagine if they had done the same to any of the political big-wigs."
"Their license wd be canceled.The PM has clearly stated that ppl behind fake news that can cause extensive damage in many ways shld be punished," he added.
Last year, after the tragic demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Death in 2020, Shekhar had revealed that his son Adhyayan Suman had also battled depression.