Shekhar Suman lambasts news channel for falsely reporting that his son Adhyayan has committed suicide, to take legal action

Shekhar Suman on Sunday publicly called out a leading news channel for a report claiming that his son Adhyayan had died by suicide.

In a series of tweets, Shekhar Suman slammed the channel and requested Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar to take a strict action against the channel 'for such an irresponsible and reprehensible act.'

"Yesterday @ZeeNews acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me, my wife and my family members. My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide. Adhyayan was in Delhi," he wrote.