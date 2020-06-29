Shekhar Suman flies to hometown Patna to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34. Reportedly, he was battling depression. According to many unconfirmed reports, he had been thrown out of several big projects over the past few months despite his last year's release "Chhichhore" being a huge hit. Shekhar Suman is of the opinion that there is a mystery behind Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. In his words, "there is more than meets the eye". Hence, the veteran actor has formed a forum to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. It is called #justiceforSushantforum.

Announcing the formation of his forum with a tweet, he wrote: "Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias. I solicit your support."

"It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye," the actor mentioned in a separate tweet.