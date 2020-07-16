Shekhar Suman backs out from 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' campaign due to family's silence; changes his mind

Bollywood veteran actor Shekhar Suman, who formed a forum to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on Wednesday announced that he is taking a 'backseat' as the late actor's family's silence is making him 'uncomfortable'. However, he later changed his mind and said that he 'can't let down the emotions of so many' people.
"I thought about it again and i realized i can't let down the emotions of so many ppl..i will have to continue leading the fight from the front.so wat if the family is not coming forward..Sushant was a public figure and we are fighting for him," he tweeted.
In another tweet, he added, "Lots of ppl r dissuading me telling me there is no point pursuing Sushsnt's case saying it will just die down and nothing wd happen and i keep telling them,Not This Time,the emotions n prayers of millions of ppl will not go waste.#Wewillwinjusticefor Sushant"
On Wednesday, Suman had announced that he is backing down.
He wrote, "Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it's making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that.."
"But i will be there behind all of you as a silent force.you have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice.Thank you each one of you.Thank you @Swamy39. Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness.That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us," he added.
After disheartened fans expressed their disappointment in the comments section, Suman changed his mind and announced that the crusade of seeking justice will continue.
Shekhar Suman has been at the forefront of the campaign, claiming that there's 'more than what meets the eye'. He had also visited his hometown Patna to meet the late actor's bereaved family. The actor has also asserted that Sushant's death is not an open and shut case of suicide.
Earlier this month, Shekhar Suman had admitted that Sushant Singh Rajput's family has showed him no support.
He tweeted, "This is so disheartening, there is no family support, no political support.Things are not conducive around us and yet even after 3 weeks we have kept Sushant alive and will keep doing so.This perhaps makes it the biggest movement so far."
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34. Reportedly, he was battling depression.
Shekhar Suman is of the opinion that there is a mystery behind Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)