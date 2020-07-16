Shekhar Suman backs out from 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' campaign due to family's silence; changes his mind

Bollywood veteran actor Shekhar Suman, who formed a forum to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on Wednesday announced that he is taking a 'backseat' as the late actor's family's silence is making him 'uncomfortable'. However, he later changed his mind and said that he 'can't let down the emotions of so many' people.

"I thought about it again and i realized i can't let down the emotions of so many ppl..i will have to continue leading the fight from the front.so wat if the family is not coming forward..Sushant was a public figure and we are fighting for him," he tweeted.