Shekhar Kapur comments Bollywood can't handle AR Rahman's talent, composer says 'let's move on'

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Sunday said composer AR Rahman's Oscar win was proof that Bollywood can't handle his talent, a day after the music director claimed there is a "gang" in the Hindi film industry that is preventing him from getting work.

Rahman's statement came amidst a raging 'insider versus outsider' debate in Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month.

Sharing Rahman's interview where the Oscar-winning music director opened up about being at the receiving end of "false rumours", Kapur tweeted Bollywood can get insecure of an artiste who has earned recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle," Kapur, 74, wrote.