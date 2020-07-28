Shekhar Kapur, AR Rahman collaborate to launch an initiative on mental health awareness in India

Shekhar Kapur has worked with AR Rahman on his Cate Blanchett-starrer 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' in 2007. The film was a follow-up to the director's 1998 'Elizabeth', which brought global acclaim to Blanchett and himself.

Recently, amidst a raging 'insider versus outsider' debate in Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month, Rahman claimed there is a 'gang' in the Hindi film industry that is preventing him from getting work.

During an interview with Radio Mirchi, the music director was asked the reason for doing less Hindi films. Rahman said there has been 'misunderstanding' between him and filmmakers as some people have been spreading 'false rumours' about him in the industry. The composer further said that he is aware of people's expectations from him but the "gang" is getting in his way.

Reacting to the music maestro's interview, Kapur said that Rahman's Oscar win was proof that Bollywood can't handle his talent.

To which, Rahman said it's time to move on from the debate.

"Lost money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Let's move on. We have greater things to do," the 53-year-old composer wrote.

Inputs from PTI.