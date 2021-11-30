'Shehzadi in the house': Kriti Sanon joins 'Shehzada' team in Delhi

With each passing day, the excitement around 'Shehzada' is elevating among the audience. Now coming in is the news that the leading lady Kriti Sanon has joined the force in Delhi for its second schedule.

The Rohit Dhawan film kickstarted its Delhi schedule a few days back with Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal. After wrapping her work in London, Kriti Sanon has joined the film crew this morning.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a snapshot of the clapboard and wrote, "Shehzadi in the house."

The team will shoot the crucial sequences in Old Delhi and has already begun filming around Jama Masjid. Meanwhile, Shehzada has already wrapped a 20-days first schedule on its palatial mansion set in the Film City of Mumbai.

While talking about the same, Bhushan Kumar said, "We are glad to have Kriti Sanon on our Delhi set. The actress has an infectious energy. She will essay a never-before-seen character in the film. I am sure the audience will enjoy her performance on screen."

In a similar vein, Aman Gill said, "Kriti Sanon is one of the most collaborative actresses. I am looking forward to working with her on our Delhi schedule. Till now, we have had a lot of fun shooting here, and I am sure the actress will add a punch of more excitement."

Shehzada stars Kartik, Kriti, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar in the lead.

The film is being directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S.Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, releasing 4th November 2022. An action-packed family musical film has Pritam on board as Music Composer

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 07:17 PM IST