Shefali Shah wears plastic bag over face to demonstrate coronavirus effect on lungs

Mumbai: Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, "Delhi Crime" actress Shefali Shah wore a plastic bag over her face to demonstrate the effect of coronavirus on lungs.

The actress took to Twitter to share the video in which she wore a plastic bag over her face. She posted the video with a warning.

"Safety warning : DO NOT TRY THIS EVER!#CoronaVirus #CoronaDiaries #OneDayAtATime #LivingWithCOVID19#LifeInTheTimesOfCorona #LoveinTheTimesOfCorona#LockDown," she wrote in the post..

The video shows how the effects of the virus on the body, and lungs feel trapped.