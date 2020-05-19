Shefali Jariwala reveals she was paid Rs 7000 for the ‘Kaanta Laga’ music video

Shefali Jariwala, best known as ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’, a remix which spread like wildfire back in 2002, revived her fame with her wildcard entry in 'Bigg Boss' season 13. Shefali, in an interview with The Times of India revealed that she earned only Rs 7,000 from the song.

Sharing a tale on how she convinced her parents to feature in the racy music video, Jariwala asserted that her father was against it, but with the help of her mom she managed to convince her old man. Shefali went on to add how the song became a hit in no time and changed her life completely.

In an interaction with DNA, Shefali revealed the most expensive thing she bought in her life till date. Six years after being in showbiz, she purchased a house in 2008 and said it was the best decision of her life.