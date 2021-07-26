'She would stab me': Saif Ali Khan's hilarious reaction to why he never gave wife Kareena Kapoor haircut during lockdown

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan had a hilarious reaction when he was asked why he never gave wife Kareena Kapoor Khan a haircut at home amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

During his appearance on 'Feet Up With The Stars season 3', he joked that Kareena might 'stab' him if he tried to give her a haircut.

"I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t," he said.

Kareena and Saif dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016, and second child Jeh on February 21 this year.