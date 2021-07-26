'She would stab me': Saif Ali Khan's hilarious reaction to why he never gave wife Kareena Kapoor haircut during lockdown

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan had a hilarious reaction when he was asked why he never gave wife Kareena Kapoor Khan a haircut at home amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
During his appearance on 'Feet Up With The Stars season 3', he joked that Kareena might 'stab' him if he tried to give her a haircut.
"I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t," he said.
Kareena and Saif dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016, and second child Jeh on February 21 this year.
Saif also spoke about his 'really bad' hairstyles in the past during a segment on the show.
Looking at the illustrations of his characters , Saif said, "I have had such bad haircuts in the past and none of them are here."
Talking about his 'Yeh Dillagi' look, the actor said, "This is far nicer than it actually was. I am looking like an Amar Chitra Katha hero, whereas I looked like a nutjob in Yeh Dillagi."
On the film front, Saif, who last appeared in the Amazon streaming series 'Tandav' has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush' in the pipeline.
On the other hand, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.
Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.