'She took advantage of being a woman': Gauahar Khan on viral video of Lucknow woman thrashing cabbie

The viral video shows a bespectacled woman crossing a street at Awadh Crossing even as vehicles stream by. She's then seen stopping in front of a cab. Seconds later, the woman proceeds to open the cab driver's door and drags him out and starts slapping and hitting him pulling him by the collar.

The driver can be seen requesting bystanders to call policewomen to the scene as the woman continues assaulting him repeatedly. She is also seen flinging the phone of the cabbie, which had fallen on the ground.

A bystander who attempted to intervene also got a slap from the woman.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh police filed an FIR against the woman.