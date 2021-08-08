'She took advantage of being a woman': Gauahar Khan on viral video of Lucknow woman thrashing cabbie

Actress Gauahar Khan recently reacted to the viral video from Lucknow where a woman was seen repeatedly hitting and punching a cab driver at a traffic crossing.
Reacting to the video which generated outrage, Gauahar said that she salutes the cabbie for showing respect by not retaliating in a similar manner.
"Uss ne palat ke thappad nahi mara, wo unki seekh, unki acchai aur unki upbringing ko dikhata hai and that's the kind of man that all of India needs. And what that woman did...aurat hone ka ussne fayda uthaya aur jayda bhi, aur batmeezi ki toh hadh hi thi. I just want to say uss aadmi ko mera salaute, that's all," she told the paparazzi.
The viral video shows a bespectacled woman crossing a street at Awadh Crossing even as vehicles stream by. She's then seen stopping in front of a cab. Seconds later, the woman proceeds to open the cab driver's door and drags him out and starts slapping and hitting him pulling him by the collar.
The driver can be seen requesting bystanders to call policewomen to the scene as the woman continues assaulting him repeatedly. She is also seen flinging the phone of the cabbie, which had fallen on the ground.
A bystander who attempted to intervene also got a slap from the woman.
Last week, Uttar Pradesh police filed an FIR against the woman.
