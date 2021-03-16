'She tested negative in multiple reports': Gauahar Khan's team on FIR for flouting COVID-19 norms

Read the full statement below.

“For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here’s the latest report. She’s tested negative in multiple reports. She’s a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires. Requesting all the media houses to not indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar’s emotionally lowest low time as she’s just lost her father 10 days ago and she’s going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC.”

On Monday, the BMC and Mumbai Police posted cryptic tweets from their official accounts saying that an "FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor" for flouting quarantine rules without mentioning names.

Earlier today, the civic body tweeted along with a copy of the FIR, "No Compromise On City's Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”

The BMC in its release said on a complaint of the K- West ward's health officials, the police registered a case against the actor under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions.

The actor has been quarantined; the release added.

Gauahar made her debut in 2009 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year’, and was later seen in films such as ‘Game’, ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Begum Jaan’. She also forayed the OTT space with the recent series ‘Tandav’, and won the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ in its seventh season.