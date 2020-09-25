'She suffers from anxiety, gets panic attacks': Ranveer requests NCB to let him be present with Deepika

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh on Thursday flew back to Mumbai from Goa, ahead of her appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Deepika is slated to appear before the NCB in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case on Saturday.

The couple arrived at Goa International Airport amid heavy security around 8 pm and boarded a chartered flight.

Now, according to a report by India TV, Singh has asked the NCB if he can be present during his wife’s questioning.

In his application, the actor has stated that Padukone suffers from anxiety and sometimes gets panic attacks. Hence, he should be grated permission to be with her.

Meanwhile, the NCB has not taken cognisance of the application yet.