'She suffers from anxiety, gets panic attacks': Ranveer requests NCB to let him be present with Deepika

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh on Thursday flew back to Mumbai from Goa, ahead of her appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Deepika is slated to appear before the NCB in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case on Saturday.
The couple arrived at Goa International Airport amid heavy security around 8 pm and boarded a chartered flight.
Now, according to a report by India TV, Singh has asked the NCB if he can be present during his wife’s questioning.
In his application, the actor has stated that Padukone suffers from anxiety and sometimes gets panic attacks. Hence, he should be grated permission to be with her.
Meanwhile, the NCB has not taken cognisance of the application yet.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash will join the investigation on Friday, an NCB official had said earlier in the day.
Sara Ali Khan who was also in Goa, reached Mumbai with her mother, actor Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan around 5pm and headed to their suburban Juhu residence.
Khan made her acting debut opposite Rajput in the 2018 film "Kedarnath".
Khan is set to appear before the NCB on September 26 (Saturday), along with Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor.
The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation.
Rajput (34) was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His death has sparked a lot of controversy in the media and the case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NCB.
His girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide by his family, has been arrested in a drugs case linked to his death.