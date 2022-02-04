'She stood up for what's right': Raj Kundra calls Rakhi Sawant the 'only real person' in Bollywood; watch video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, recently called actress Rakhi Sawant the 'only real person in Bollywood' and lauded her for always raising her voice for 'what is right'.

The video was shot on his sister-in-law, actress Shamita Shetty’s birthday party earlier this week.

In the video, shared by Rakhi on Instagram, the 'Main Hoon Na' actress introduced Raj as her 'brother'.

Raj can be heard saying in the video, "This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She has stood up for what is right. Thank you so much." Rakhi then replied, "Thank you, you are my brother forever. Aur aap aise hi khush raho."

"Raj Kundra bhai u r rockstar you are the best husband best father best human being," Rakhi captioned the video.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19, 2021 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He was later released on bail in September.

Allegations were levelled against Kundra for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'.

On the other hand, Kundra has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated.

It may be mentioned that Rakhi had come out in support of Raj after his arrest. She had called out everyone accusing the businessman of being involved in pornographic film production. Rakhi had reportedly opined that 'it is a false case and somebody is trying to frame him to malign his image'.

