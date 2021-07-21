'She noticed I cried differently, knew it wasn't boyfriend issue': Deepika Padukone says her mom noticed first signs of her depression

Actress Deepika Padukone recently recalled how her mother Ujjala Padukone noticed the first signs of her depression and asked her to get medical help.

During Care Package Audio Festival, an event on Clubhouse to talk about mental health, Deepika said that her mother realised her 'cry was different.

Deepika was diagnosed with depression in 2014. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress shared that while she found it difficult to articulate the feeling of 'emptiness and directionless' that she had been experiencing for months, her mother understood that she needed professional help.

"It started in February 2014... I felt empty, directionless and it just felt life had no meaning or purpose. I couldn't feel anything physically or emotionally. I just felt this void... I felt this for days, weeks and months until one day my family was here and they were going back home and when they were packing their bags, I was sitting in their room and suddenly broke down. That’s when my mother realised for the first time that something was different," she said.