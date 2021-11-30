'She needs a new stylist': Deepika Padukone trolled for pairing heels with socks

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who often makes headlines for her sartorial choices, has once again fallen victim to brutal online trolling.

Deepika, who was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport on Monday, posed for the paparazzi as she headed for professional commitments.

The leggy lass wore denim pants with a similar jacket. However, it was her footwear that grabbed eyeballs.

The actress paired her black kitten heels with back strap, with white socks.

The fashion police came down heavily on her idea of sporting those in public. While some said she needs a new stylist, others said it is her actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s influence.

Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

On the professional front, Deepika will share screen space with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming sports drama ‘83’. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The film will release in theatres on December 24.

Deepika has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Deepika will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand.

She will also be seen with Amitabh in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

Deepika also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

