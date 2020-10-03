'She is talking about her truth': Prasoon Joshi says Kangana's comments on drug abuse in Bollywood 'shouldn't be trivialised'

Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi has spoken about the ongoing controversy over the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood and said that actor Kangana Ranaut 'is talking about her truth' and her statements should not be trivialised.

In a recent interview, Prasoon Joshi spoke about the ongoing controversy and said that although discrediting film industry was wrong, Ranaut's is talking about her truth.

"A lot of the things because of the way they are said today, the real essence gets lost. Discrediting film industry which has actually done wonderful work that’s also not right. But what Kangana is coming from, she is talking about her truth. Usko trivialise nahi kiya jaana chahiye," he told Times Now.

When asked if the drug controversy was being blown out of proportion, he added in Hindi, "Absolutely not. You have a responsibility towards society, you cannot absolve yourself of it. People say that certain things are being blown out of proportion, but no one complains when only positive things are reported. You like it very much when people talk about your airport look. Earlier you should have said ‘this is my private life I don’t want to flaunt it, what’s so great about what I ate today?"

Kangana Ranaut had opened up on drug use in the film industry, after the narcotics angle emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe and alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes narcotic substances. After this, veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan had charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them.