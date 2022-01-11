'She is absolutely stable and alert': Lata Mangeshkar's niece shares the veteran singer's health update

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was on Tuesday admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hours after informing ANI about the singer's diagnosis, her niece Rachna told News18 that she was recovering well.

Rachna said that Lata Mangeshkar is 'absolutely stable and is alert'. She also called her a 'fighter'.

She also thanked all the fans across the nation who have kept her in their prayers, adding that the veteran singer is being attended by the best team of doctors.

Earlier today, Rachna told ANI that she has mild symptoms.

"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," said Rachna.

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942, is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

She is known for iconic songs like 'Aayegaa Aanewala', 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:06 PM IST