'She is absolutely cool': 'The White Tiger' star Adarsh Gourav reveals he's dating a graphic designer

Actor Adarsh Gourav, lead star of the Oscar-nominated film "The White Tiger" spilled the beans on his relationship status.

Gourav got candid with Renil Abraham on Zoom's "By Invite Only Season 2". He has garnered a major female fan following with his debut on the OTT platform and every girl wants to know if the guy is single? Let us tell you that Adarsh Gourav is committed!

The actor when asked about his relationship status shared, “I am dating someone who is a graphic designer. She is absolutely cool about me talking regarding our relationship.”

In the #StripitorSayit section of the show, the heartthrob also revealed that he has been one of the worst exes. Adarsh when asked about one of his worst breakups said that “I have never faced a worst ex. On the other hand, I have always been the worst ex.”

The 26-year-old earned global spotlight with his nomination at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards for his performance of Balram Halwai in the Leading Actor category. Although he did not win, he is not upset.

Adarsh was in competition with veteran names such as Anthony Hopkins, the late Chadwick Boseman, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen and Tahar Rahim. The veteran Hopkins won for his role in "The Father".

Getting nominated with such names is as good as a win, says Adarsh, who says he had no expectations.

Now that "The White Tiger" has released and created waves; what kind of work is Adarsh looking forward to doing?

"No particular genre of work but just like anything any story that I personally related to or get inspired by. I just want to work for myself," Adarsh added.

He has a bucket list.

"There are a few directors and filmmakers in India as well as in the West I really want to work with and I hope that it happens someday. ‘The White Tiger' has definitely helped me get in touch with some of them. I have been auditioning for a lot of parts and I hope to convert some of them and begin working on something exciting really soon," Adarsh signed off.