'She has nothing else to do': Gehana Vasisth slams Sherlyn Chopra for taking digs at Shilpa Shetty

Actress Gehana Vasisth slammed model-actress Sherlyn Chopra for taking jibes at Shilpa Shetty amid her husband Raj Kundra's porn films controversy. She said that Sherlyn has been taking potshots at the Bollywood star to stay in news and has 'nothing else to do.'

In a recent interview with ETimes, Gehana said that Sherlyn has been pulling off these stunts to protect her name from getting involved in the case. She said that Shilpa has paid no heed to her 'personal comments' but this hasn't stopped Sherlyn.

"Shilpa doesn’t even see it as important enough to file a defamation case against her," Vasisth said.

Gehana also claimed that Sherlyn has earned substantial amount of money because f Raj Kunra and she should be thankful to him. The actress said that Chopra should 'worship' Kundra as 'whatever she is today is because of him.'

Gehana Vasisth also said that Sherlyn has been making porn videos and 'sleazy content' since 2012. Sherlyn only knows to strip, the 'Gandi Baat' actress said.

For the unversed, amid the controversy involving Raj Kundra, Sharlyn has taken several jibes at his wife and actress Shilpa Shtty.

Recently, Sherlyn reacted to Shilpa's statement to Mumbai police and publically mocked her.

In a video, she said, "According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves? Waise isey kya kehte hain (What is it called)? Yeda bankar, peda khana. Hai na?"

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is also an accused in another FIR filed in connection with the porn film case, was granted bail by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Mumbai, last week.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:25 PM IST