'She has her own identity': Arbaaz Khan slams those referring to Giorgia Andriani as his 'girlfriend' or 'bae'

Filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and model-actress Giorgia Andriani have been dating for quite a while now. However, he doesn't like the fact that there are certain people who still refer to her as just his 'girlfriend' or 'bae', and not by her name.
Recently, in one of his interviews, Arbaaz said that Giorgia has an identity of her own and it is unfortunate that people keep on calling her his girlfriend.
Arbaaz told Bollywood Bubble that Giorgia happens to be in his life presently but being his girlfriend is not her claim to fame.
The 53-year-old actor-producer said that everybody has to be given their own space and identity and Giorgia would like that.
Slamming certain section of media for the same, Arbaaz said that Giorgia's pictures should not be used to get attention and people should respect that.
Arbaaz was previously married to actress Malaika Arora, however, they divorced in 2017 after almost 19 years of marriage. They have a 16-year-old son, Arhaan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arbaaz has returned with the second season of his talk show, Pinch, on Wednesday.
The season's first guest was his brother, superstar Salman Khan. The other guests include Ayushmann Khuranna, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, and others.
