'She has her own identity': Arbaaz Khan slams those referring to Giorgia Andriani as his 'girlfriend' or 'bae'

Filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and model-actress Giorgia Andriani have been dating for quite a while now. However, he doesn't like the fact that there are certain people who still refer to her as just his 'girlfriend' or 'bae', and not by her name.

Recently, in one of his interviews, Arbaaz said that Giorgia has an identity of her own and it is unfortunate that people keep on calling her his girlfriend.

Arbaaz told Bollywood Bubble that Giorgia happens to be in his life presently but being his girlfriend is not her claim to fame.

The 53-year-old actor-producer said that everybody has to be given their own space and identity and Giorgia would like that.