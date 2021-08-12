'She has a spine': Navya Naveli Nanda lauds nani Jaya Bachchan for always being unfiltered and unapologetic

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, recently called her nani her ' biggest source of inspiration'.

Recently, the star-kid raised her voice against gender inequality in an interview with, Her Circle. During the same interaction, Navya went on to heap praises for grandmother Jaya Bachchan, revealing she is her biggest source of inspiration.

Navya said she is very close to her and takes her advice on almost anything whether it is work-related or personal.

Navya added that the veteran actress has managed to create her own identity and one of the biggest things she respects about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about.

Bachchan's granddaughter said that she has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine.

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Unlike her grandparents or uncle Abhishek Bachchan, Navya has decided not be become an actor but a businesswoman and join her father in their family business.

A couple of weeks back, Navya replied to a fan on Instagram who suggested she should 'try in Bollywood' as she is 'beautiful'.

Taking to the comments section of one of her posts, a fan complimented, "U r beautiful, you should try in bollywood too."

Responding to the user, Navya wrote that beautiful women can run businesses too. "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too," her reply read.

Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and has majored in digital technology and UX design. She has started her journey as an entrepreneur.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:23 AM IST