'She doesn't know ground reality': Goa line producer hits back at Kangana over garbage video

Panaji: The controversy surrounding the alleged indiscriminate dumping of PPEs and other unsegregated garbage, by a production crew hired by Karan Johar's Dharma production, for a shoot in a Goa beach village last week, continued to brew on Wednesday.

A day after Kangana Ranaut highlighted the issue on Twitter, claiming that careless dumping of garbage harms the environment, Goa-based line producer Dilip Borkar, who had been hired by the Karan Johar production firm, said that the national award winning actress did not know ground realities.

"No one knows the ground reality. Kangana Ranaut does not know anything about what is happening here. This is wrong. She is spoiling Goa's name," Borkar told a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday.

"...there are efforts to defame us. We do not know why, maybe because Dharma Production is involved or Karan Johar's name is involved," Borkar said.