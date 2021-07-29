'She can't do something like this': 'Hungama 2' producer defends Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra's arrest

Amid Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra's arrest, producer Ratan Jain has offered words of support for the actress.
Raj was arrested earlier this month for his alleged involvement in a porn racket.
Shilpa has worked with Jain in films like 'Hungama 2', 'Dhadkan' and 'Hathyar.'
According to a report in ETimes, the producer said that he isn't sure how much knowledge Shilpa had about her husband's dealings, and as far as he can tell, she wouldn't be involved in such operations.
He added that any family person should not do this kind of work.
Jain said that Shilpa will not get involved in anything like this, adding that one has to leave it to agencies that are investigating the case.
Raj Kundra was on Tuesday (July 27) sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of pornographic content through apps, including HotShots.
However, Shilpa Shetty has not yet commented on the accusations against her husband. She has been questioned twice by the cops.
A raid took place at their Mumbai home earlier this week, for which Raj was also present.
He has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.