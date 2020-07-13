'She came up with her own production, why didn’t she cast Sushant': Karan Patel's jibe at Kangana Ranaut

The debate on nepotism has been rekindled after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise - who was found dead earlier last month in his Mumbai house. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known to not mince her words, had also weighed in on the same. And popular Television actor Karan Patel, in a recent interview, seems to have taken an indirect dig at the 'Panga' actress.
The 'Yeh hai Mohabbatein' star in a conversation with The Times of India took an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut and said, "For example an actress these days is talking about nepotism. If I am not wrong, she came up with her own production house some time back so why didn’t she cast Sushant in her film if she’s such a big star."
Alluding to the 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' row, Karan Patel also said that she first cast Sonu Sood and then forgot about him by casting another actor. Patel also said that he has never seen the actress working with a new director or actor.
"So, when even you are running behind big studios then why are you blowing nepotism’s trumpet? If you are that big-hearted and you have your own production house please go and pick a newcomer, a new director and work with him in his film as the heroine, then we will talk and listen to you," he said.
Talking about Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel being her spokesperson and manager, Patel said, "You have your own production house and your family members, your sister is taking care of your business, why didn’t you hire new people, an outsider and announce job interviews. Why didn’t you hire someone who had an MBA degree to look after your production house."
For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut inaugurated her production house - Manikarnika Films in January. Her sister had revealed that Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht (their younger brother) will look after legal and finance departments.
