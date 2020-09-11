'She began her flop career...': User edits Shibani Dandekar's Wikipedia page after her comments on Ankita Lokhande

"Following her return to India, she began hosting several shows in Hindi television and events, besides working as a model and a flop singer as well. None of her songs have ever been published. She was one of the co-hosts of the 2019 ICC cricket World Cup."

However, it was changed back to, “Shibani Dandekar (born 27 August 1980) is an Indian singer, actress and anchor. She began her career working as a television anchor in American television.”

Earlier, Shibani had called out Ankita for targeting Rhea.

Shibani took to Twitter and wrote, “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!”

Shibani’s response came after Ankita addressed her followers on social media, following Rhea's arrest.

She penned down a post raising questions about Rhea’s relationship with Sushant, calling the latter ‘irresponsible and careless’.