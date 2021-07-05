Shatrughan Sinha's mother-in-law rejected his marriage proposal for Poonam Sinha due to THIS reason

Veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha revealed that his wife Poonam Sinha's mother had initially rejected his marriage proposal due to his complexion.
The 'Sherni' actor opened up about the incident on an episode of 'Indian Idol', which he shot with wife Poonam Sinha.
Sinha said, "Main apni shaadi ke liye proposal bheja tha. Toh meri late and great mother-in-law ne, unhone mujhe nakaar kar di tha, ek dum reject kar diya tha (I sent a marriage proposal but my late and great mother-in-law completely rejected me."
"Wo kehte the ki main apni beti se shaadi karau, ki meri beti itni gori-chiti sundar hai. Tumhara bhai itna kaaliya hai… Inn dono ko khada karke coloured photograph bhi kheechege toh black and white ka effect aayega. Ye kehke reject kar diya tha (She would say that her daughter is so fair and beautiful but I am so dark, and if we posed together for a photograph, it would look black-and-white)," he added.
Shatrughan and Poonam got married in 1980. They have three children - Sonakshi, Luv and Kush.
In the same episode, Shatrugan recalled the moment when he dozed off during the script narration of Subhash Ghai's 'Kalicharan'.
The film released in 1976, and turned out to be a breakthrough role for Sinha as well as his co-star Reena Roy.
"A very good friend of mine -- family friend and wife's brother -- Subhash Ghai, who was a newcomer back then, narrated the script of Kalicharan to me. But in the middle of the narration, I dozed off! Although it happened, the complete truth is that the script narration took place at about 3 to 4am and I had just returned after completing three to four movie shifts. By the time I reached home, it was already 2am. Still, I immediately freshened up and met him at 4am sharp. I was so tired that I partially dozed off during the narration," Sinha recalled.
"But during the shooting of this movie, I gave my full support to Subhash Ghai and apart from this film I did three more with him," the actor added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)