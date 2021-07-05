Shatrughan Sinha's mother-in-law rejected his marriage proposal for Poonam Sinha due to THIS reason

Veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha revealed that his wife Poonam Sinha's mother had initially rejected his marriage proposal due to his complexion.

The 'Sherni' actor opened up about the incident on an episode of 'Indian Idol', which he shot with wife Poonam Sinha.

Sinha said, "Main apni shaadi ke liye proposal bheja tha. Toh meri late and great mother-in-law ne, unhone mujhe nakaar kar di tha, ek dum reject kar diya tha (I sent a marriage proposal but my late and great mother-in-law completely rejected me."

"Wo kehte the ki main apni beti se shaadi karau, ki meri beti itni gori-chiti sundar hai. Tumhara bhai itna kaaliya hai… Inn dono ko khada karke coloured photograph bhi kheechege toh black and white ka effect aayega. Ye kehke reject kar diya tha (She would say that her daughter is so fair and beautiful but I am so dark, and if we posed together for a photograph, it would look black-and-white)," he added.

Shatrughan and Poonam got married in 1980. They have three children - Sonakshi, Luv and Kush.