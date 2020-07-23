Shatrughan Sinha's dig at Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan', says 'film industry kisi ki jaagir nahi hai'

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise rekindled the conversation about nepotism and power play in Bollywood as several people are of the opinion that the 'Kai Po Che' actor had been a victim of the same. Kangana Ranaut had recently claimed that Sushant was 'systemically boycotted' by the bigwigs of Bollywood, including Karan johar. Now, veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has taken a dig at the filmmaker's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and said that the film industry is not anyone's estate to call for a boycott of a person.
In a recent interview with Republic TV, Shatrughan Sinha spoke about the infamous chat show and said, "During our era, there was no Koffee with Arjun. These kinds of planned events lead to different kinds of conversations and become a talking point. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry kisi ki jaagir nahi hai that one could say that, ‘Let’s boycott this person’ or 'remove this person from the industry.'"
For the unversed, Karan Johar came under fire after being tagged as the 'flag bearer of nepotism' and allegedly making Sushant feel like an outsider. He was also panned for mocking the actor on 'Koffee With Karan'.
In her interview with the same news channel, Kangana Ranaut alleged that Johar had declared Rajput as a 'flop star' and had an agenda of boycotting him from the industry.
However, according to reports he will not be summoned in the suicide case.
Sushant Singh (34) was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. No suicide note was found.
Among other things, the police are investigating if professional rivalry had anything to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's death
The police has so far recorded the statements of around 40 persons including Sushant Singh's family members, close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairman Aditya Chopra, YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma and actor Sanjana Sanghi.
