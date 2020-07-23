Shatrughan Sinha's dig at Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan', says 'film industry kisi ki jaagir nahi hai'

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise rekindled the conversation about nepotism and power play in Bollywood as several people are of the opinion that the 'Kai Po Che' actor had been a victim of the same. Kangana Ranaut had recently claimed that Sushant was 'systemically boycotted' by the bigwigs of Bollywood, including Karan johar. Now, veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has taken a dig at the filmmaker's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and said that the film industry is not anyone's estate to call for a boycott of a person.

In a recent interview with Republic TV, Shatrughan Sinha spoke about the infamous chat show and said, "During our era, there was no Koffee with Arjun. These kinds of planned events lead to different kinds of conversations and become a talking point. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry kisi ki jaagir nahi hai that one could say that, ‘Let’s boycott this person’ or 'remove this person from the industry.'"