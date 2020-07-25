Shatrughan Sinha says people speak against Kangana Ranaut 'because they are jealous of her success and bravery'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who dabbled in the outsider versus insider debate after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, recently made headlines for her explosive interview - which received both, praises and criticism. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha in his recent interview said that people speaking against Kangana Ranaut are jealous of her success.

In an interview with Republic TV, Sinha said, “Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise rekindled the conversation about nepotism and power play in Bollywood as several people are of the opinion that the 'Kai Po Che' actor had been a victim of the same. Kangana Ranaut had recently claimed that Sushant was 'systemically boycotted' by the bigwigs of Bollywood, including Karan johar.