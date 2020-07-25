Shatrughan Sinha says people speak against Kangana Ranaut 'because they are jealous of her success and bravery'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who dabbled in the outsider versus insider debate after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, recently made headlines for her explosive interview - which received both, praises and criticism. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha in his recent interview said that people speaking against Kangana Ranaut are jealous of her success.
In an interview with Republic TV, Sinha said, “Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery.”
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise rekindled the conversation about nepotism and power play in Bollywood as several people are of the opinion that the 'Kai Po Che' actor had been a victim of the same. Kangana Ranaut had recently claimed that Sushant was 'systemically boycotted' by the bigwigs of Bollywood, including Karan johar.
In the same interview, the actor-turned-politician had taken a dig at Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.
"During our era, there was no Koffee with Arjun. These kinds of planned events lead to different kinds of conversations and become a talking point. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry kisi ki jaagir nahi hai that one could say that, ‘Let’s boycott this person’ or 'remove this person from the industry'," he said.
Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha hailed Taapsee Pannu for her 'dignified response' to Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut had called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actresses' and 'needy outsiders'. After the 'Thappad' actress hit back at her for the remarks, Sonakshi took to her Instagram story and wrote: "Proud of you @taapsee! The dignity, maturity and integrity with which you have responded has my respect and I am sure of most others too. More power to you."