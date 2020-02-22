Shatrughan Sinha receives backlash after photos of him attending wedding in Pak go viral

Lahore: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha once again was spotted attending a wedding function in Lahore.
He was invited by Pakistani businessman Mian Asad Ahsan. Earlier, a video of the legendary actor at the function along with Pakistani star Reema Khan went viral on social media.
The News International reported citing a Pakistani website allpakdramapageofficial, which shared the clip on its Instagram page.
"Legendary Bollywood actor and Politician Shatrughan sinha spotted at a wedding event in Lahore tonight Film star #ReemaKhan also there at the #bigfatwedding," read the caption.
